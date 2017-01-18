Pastor's passion is helping Ugandan orphans

ISLAMORADA — Tony Hammon, who moved to the Florida Keys at age 12 after his grandparents adopted him, never could have envisioned himself years later traveling to Africa to help other orphans.

But the groundwork was set when Hammon, senior pastor for Island Community Church, where he has been a member since 1973, was invited by fellow Pastor Darrel Millsap to a presentation at the First Baptist Church of Islamorada by Timothy Kakooza, head of Community Concerned Ministries, which oversees an orphanage, two schools and medical clinic in Uganda.

“I expected to see maybe a dozen people there, but was surprised to see about 200,” Hammon said.

At the meeting Hammon learned about the plight of children orphaned as a result of the AIDS epidemic, extreme poverty, ethnic violence and other conditions in that country.

As president of the International Association of Christian Colleges & Schools and a member of the board of directors for the Florida Association of Christian Colleges & Schools, Hammon told Kakooza, “Let me know if we can help you.”

Hammon said Kakooza replied immediately, “You can help us.”

After Kakooza’s quick response and a follow-up discussion, Hammon decided he should travel to Uganda to lend a hand. He said a lot of things came to mind all at once, including safety concerns.

“What did I get myself into? They have malaria there, snakes, wild animals of all kinds, and not necessarily friendly people in some regions,” he said.

And there was a troubling story about two children who were killed by crocodiles while trying to fill buckets of drinking water from Lake Victoria.

“I had volunteered my help, the man had asked for my help, so I organized my first trip to Uganda in 2011 with the idea this would be a one-time thing,” Hammon said. “After the first trip, they wanted me to come back, and I did. Each time I returned, I learned more about the people and the dynamics of the area we were in.”

In November 2016, Hammon, with the help of the IACCS and others, completed his fifth trip to Uganda. Among his work there has been the establishment of a branch organization called the Union of Christian Colleges & Schools-Uganda, which trains teachers, organizes and builds schools, and builds clean water supply stations for villages and orphanages.

He has also undertaken efforts, with the assistance of donors in the Upper Keys, to help in other ways.

On one trip, Hammon met a young woman who cared for babies left on the streets in towns and villages. In Uganda infants are often abandoned if their mothers have no means to care for them. The woman’s work caught Hammon’s attention and he asked what he could do to help.

“Cows are what we need, not to eat, but to provide milk,” he said she told him.

One healthy cow, he learned, can provide up to 10 liters of milk in the morning and 7 liters at night — enough to feed 102 babies a day.

During that trip, Hammon was accompanied by Islamorada healthcare specialist David Guardino, and they purchased five cows at the cost of $1,000 each. Guardino also brought along 200 pairs of shoes for the children. They also provided bicycles for the administrators of the schools.

It doesn’t take much to make the children happy as Hammon found out. New soccer balls to replace makeshift ones fashioned from wrapped leaves and cloth bring big cheers from the youngsters, Hammon said.

Before Hammon’s fourth trip, friend Pete Reynolds offered to travel with him and buy a cow. Dive shop owner Gary Mace accompanied them as well. Ten cows were donated during that visit.

This past November Hammon was joined by Reynolds once again and for the first time by Mike Forster, an Islamorada councilman who owns Mangrove Mike’s Cafe. Forster had seen pictures of Hammon’s 2015 trip and asked to accompany him.

While in Uganda Forster dedicated a new playground to his late friend Rick Moeller, a fishing guide who died last year after a long battle with cancer.

The group also delivered 15 more cows and $20,000 worth of supplies.

A simple request five years ago has had big implications for Hammon, taking him from Islamorada to Africa five times, where an offer to help has turned into a passion to improve the lives of abandoned children.

