I didn’t realize how important Jay Pfahl was in the orchid world until he spoke to the Key West Garden Club about his travels to his wife’s home country of Colombia, where orchids grow like ground covers. For Pfahl, hunting orchids entailed wet, dirty, muddy, tick-laden treks through hot and cold jungles.

“Finding orchid species is like porno — you know them when you see them,” Pfahl said.

I was under the impression that there were seven or eight main species of orchids only to discover Pfahl’s “The Encyclopedia of Orchids” on the internet. He has listed an amazing 21,526 different species of orchid in 855 genera. The orchids come from all over the world, as do his readers. The site had 1,386,000 visitors from 205 countries. That makes Pfahl an international orchid king.

Pfahl has created nature-themed jewelry at Key West’s Neptune Designs for the last 30 years and began his free photographic orchid encyclopedia 13 years ago. He encourages others to submit photos and descriptions to be sent to his website and has included hundreds of submissions in the encyclopedia.

Each orchid is named, both common and scientific versions, as well as cross-referenced with any past name that has been updated. Botanists like to reclassify flora and change their scientific names. All of this is alphabetized three ways for easy reference.

Icons were created for the following characteristics: fragrance, size, light, temperature, altitude, and bloom season. Each orchid is photographed and described. Previously, I thought orchids were exclusively warm weather plants. I was surprised to learn that they thrive in temperature variations from 50 to 100 degrees. Sizes vary from mini-miniature at an inch or so to giant plants over 4 feet tall. Nor do they all grow as epiphytes in trees. Many survive on the ground or even on rocks.

The listings begin with Aa achalensis, Schltr. 1920, a summer bloomer in dappled light and low temperature on the floors of Argentinean forests at 5,000 to 8,000 feet. It has many erect white flowers growing to a medium height. It was named after Peter Van der Aa, an editor and publisher in the 1600s to 1700s. That “Aa” guarantees it first place in the alphabetical listing.

Last in the immense encyclopedia is the Zygostates rotundiglossa, Pabst 1964. This Brazilian mini-miniature, which grows on the side of a tree, is about 2 inches long with stems containing six yellow flowers at a third of an inch.

The encyclopedia was reviewed by Doug Conkin of Glendale, Calif., an obvious orchid lover and member of the American Orchid Society, who suggests that the reader pour a glass of wine or two and allow several evenings to peruse the website. The curious viewer will find free visual reference material always ready at hand and easy to navigate. (A voluntary $10 membership is available.) Some of these images actually look like the flower we call an orchid, but many will be adventures into the Dr. Seuss world of exotic plants.

Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News and syndicated with Princeton Features.

Her books are “Plants of Paradise” and “Roots, Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys.”