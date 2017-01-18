Tragedy strikes Upper Keys work site

KEY LARGO — Tragedy struck in the Sexton Cove subdivision early Monday as three workers on a county road project died of apparent gas inhalation inside a wastewater drainage hole.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 8:28 a.m. and responded to the work site on Long Key Road at mile marker 106 by 8:34 a.m.

Deputies evacuated five families from their homes at the northern end of the road as a precaution. At some point during the incident a woman who lives on the road was taken to Mariners Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The workers were employees of Douglas N. Higgins, under contract with Monroe County to perform road repairs on the street. Residents of Long Key Road said road work has been ongoing for more than a year.

The deceased workers are 34-year-old Elway Gray of Fort Lauderdale, 49-year-old Louis O’Keefe of Little Torch Key and 24-year-old Robert Wilson of Summerland Key.

“They were three great men,” said coworker Tasha Occhiuzzi, who was apparently distraught. “They all leave behind beautiful families.”

Grim details were shared during a press conference conducted by Sheriff Rick Ramsay. The incident began when one of the workers became trapped after going inside the drainage manhole to investigate why the newly paved road was settling at that location.

Two co-workers immediately went in to aid him and did not come out. A Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department firefighter who responded to the scene descended the drainage hole without his breathing apparatus. The circumference of the hole is small, and Ramsay said the firefighter didn’t think the apparatus would fit.

When he didn’t return, a second firefighter, who was wearing his breathing apparatus, went to retrieve the first firefighter. Resuscitation efforts were immediately undertaken on the first firefighter who was unresponsive. He was transferred to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami-Dade County by the Trauma Star air ambulance. Ramsay said his condition is “serious.”

Two of the deceased workers were initally removed from the drainage hole. Collaborative efforts by a HAZMAT team from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to recover the third victim were successful later Monday afternoon.

Ramsay said the gas inside the drainage hole is believed to be a mixture of methane gas and hydrogen sulfide, which are highly poisonous. He said such drainage holes normally are vented to release gases, and for some unknown reason, this one was not vented.

Ramsay confirmed that three Monroe County deputies exposed to gas fumes were taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and treated for non-life threatening ailments. A fourth contractor was treated on the scene and subsequently released.

Families of the deceased were grieving at the scene Monday and coworkers huddled offering solace to one another. A temporary grief center at St. Justin the Martyr Catholic Church was set up for those close to the deceased.

