Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Woman with box cutter at airport arrested
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A woman accused of concealing a box cutter in a hollowed-out book that was inside carry-on luggage at Key West International Airport on Jan. 11 was arrested by the FBI on Friday, according to federal court records. 

Alison Anne Pickford “did knowingly attempt to get on an aircraft, intended for operation in interstate and foreign air transportation, while carrying o...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
