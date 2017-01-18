Florida Keys News
Mosquito board members sworn in
Two new Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board members and one returning member were sworn into office on Tuesday.
Board members Brandon Pinder and Stan Zuba attended their first meeting as commissioners and Jill Cranney-Gage returned to the dais in Marathon on Tuesday.
The meeting followed a brief ceremony at the Marathon Courthouse where Judge Ruth Becker swor...
