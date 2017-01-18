Florida Keys News
Dolphins lose important match for district seed
Just five minutes into its District 16-1A match against Miami Community Charter, the Marathon High School boys’ soccer team fell apart after giving up a goal in a very important match to determine its seeding for the district tournament which begins next week.
Coach Jim Murphy was baffled about his team’s lack of enthusiasm in what could be one of their final games of t...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.