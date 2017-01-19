Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
County wants judges to be left as is
The Monroe County Commission agreed Wednesday to aggressively challenge a state Supreme Court recommendation to eliminate one judge, and possibly two positions, in the Florida Keys.
The Florida Supreme Court recently issued an opinion regarding the need for increases and decreases in the number of judges across the state. The court recommended the decertification of one of Monroe C...
