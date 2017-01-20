Citizen's Voice
“‘There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” John 15:13. Consider the men working on the project headlined in Wednesday’s paper. When one person became trapped in a poison gas area, two others went to save him and died in the attempt. A volunteer firefighter then tried to rescue the three and is now in critical condition. These m...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.