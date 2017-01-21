1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 a.m. having been awake since 4 and walked on South Beach, returned home and bathed. At 9:15 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 69, wind northwest 3, clouds 6. John Smith brought me a hat and would charge nothing, he says that when he thinks I have been paid for my services he will let me...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.