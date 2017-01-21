Florida Keys News
Saturday, January 21, 2017
County delays canal impact study
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Monroe County Commission this week backed off commissioning a study to determine the impact of impaired canals on the nearshore waters.

Commissioner Danny Kolhage had been requesting the study be conducted before the county spends millions more taxpayers dollars restoring canals.

The county has already spent $7 million on a half-dozen demonstration canal restorati...

