Bruce L. Cummins

Bruce L. Cummins, age 66, of Sugarloaf Key, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, with his wife and daughter by his side.

A memorial service will be held at St. Peter Church, Big Pine Key, on Monday, Jan. 23, at 1:30 p.m.

Bruce was raised in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He graduated from Oklahoma...