Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Key Westers join inauguration festivities
The large crowd lining the area near the Capitol to see Donald Trump’s swearing in as president were oblivious to the violence going on just a few blocks away.
A heavy police presence and barricades surrounding the area between the Capitol and Washington Monument on the National Mall kept the crowd insulated from the protests that turned violent.
A number of Key...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.