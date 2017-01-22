Thousands flock to Duval for Women's March

Larger-than-expected crowds took part in women’s marches across the United States and around the globe Saturday, and Key West was no exception.
Thousands took part in the Women’s March on Duval Street, described as “an event about peace and love, social justice, and unity and equality for all,” by organizers Jamie Mattingly and Martha Hooten on Facebook.
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.