1831: William A. Whitehead, the new collector of customs, arrived on the schooner Evan T. Ellicott, following a trip of 58 days from Baltimore.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 a.m., thermometer in bedroom 60 and did not walk or bathe. The USS Fulton went to Havana last night. Got more p...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.