The Bottom Line
Lower Keys Medical Centerhonors outstanding employees
Lower Keys Medical Center recently honored the hospital’s outstanding employees for October.
The employees honored were
• Jessica Clement, registered nurse, medical/surgical unit;
• Sioux Hall, phlebotomist, laboratory services; and
•...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.