Robin Robinson

Australian pines fight the battle for sunlight

Australian pines are not pines or even conifers. They are not even remotely related to pines. They are angiosperms, a large group of plants that include shrubs, grasses and the trees, which have male and female flowers on the same plant.

They arrived in this country in the late 1890s and were planted in order to sop up the swamps, stabilize canals, control beach erosion and b...