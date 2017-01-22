Florida Keys Business
Plunge into paradise
H2O Suites offers private pools in paradise
By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen
The transformation is complete.
H2O Suites has replaced the old Spindrift Motel at the corner of United and Simonton streets, welcoming the first guests to its decadent suites on Dec. 27.
Key West’s newest luxury hotel, with the eye-catching waterfall on the front facade, has 22 rooms — and 12 swimming pools.
Seriously.
&#...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.