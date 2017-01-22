Florida Keys Business
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Plunge into paradise
H2O Suites offers private pools in paradise

By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen

The transformation is complete.

H2O Suites has replaced the old Spindrift Motel at the corner of United and Simonton streets, welcoming the first guests to its decadent suites on Dec. 27.

Key West’s newest luxury hotel, with the eye-catching waterfall on the front facade, has 22 rooms — and 12 swimming pools. 

Seriously.

&#...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Business
Final resting place
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Dramatic improvements
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Bite makes right
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Small size, big flavor
Sunday, November 20, 2016
True brew
Saturday, September 24, 2016
Business
Saturday, September 17, 2016