KEY WEST
Tablet, smartphone workshop today
The Key West Library is offering a smartphone and tablet workshop on Monday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m.
Library staff will show participants the basics of how to get started with your device, as well as answer questions.
Participants should bring their device. Reservations are required.
The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
For reservati...
