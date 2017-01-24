Florida Keys News
One killed, one injured in South Roosevelt collision
CITIZEN STAFF
A Coral Gables woman was killed and a local man critically injured in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on South Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Police say Allison Elizabeth Sharp, 28, was driving erratically as she pulled her white Audi out of the parking lot at Dante’s, reports state. An officer attempted to pull over the spe...
