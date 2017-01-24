Wicked wind wreaks havoc across Florida Keys

Extreme winter winds on Monday made for comfortable temperatures on land but created nightmare conditions on the water in the Florida Keys.

Sustained winds, which fueled angry seas, were between 25 and 35 mph, peaking at about 70 mph at Pulaski Shoal Light in the Dry Tortugas, 50 mph on Cudjoe Key and 47 mph at the Sand Key Lighthouse, according to the National Weather Service.