Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Blown Away
Wicked wind wreaks havoc across Florida Keys
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Extreme winter winds on Monday made for comfortable temperatures on land but created nightmare conditions on the water in the Florida Keys.

Sustained winds, which fueled angry seas, were between 25 and 35 mph, peaking at about 70 mph at Pulaski Shoal Light in the Dry Tortugas, 50 mph on Cudjoe Key and 47 mph at the Sand Key Lighthouse, according to the National Weather Service.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Accused backpack bomber trial begins
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 -
Long-term home for community kitchen
Monday, January 23, 2017 -
Thousands flock to Duval for Women's March
Sunday, January 22, 2017 -
County delays canal impact study
Saturday, January 21, 2017 -
New district creation postponed
Friday, January 20, 2017 -
County votes for third helicopter
Thursday, January 19, 2017 -