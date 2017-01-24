KEY WEST

Cemetery strolls upcoming

The City of Key West’s will hold three of its popular cemetery strolls, on Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Key West City Cemetery.

Groups of visitors will be guided through the historic cemetery, with stops at a number of notable grave sites. Volunteers will tell the stories of the people buried at the sites.

