Surviving screwworm: One deer's recovery

BIG PINE KEY — Over the last half of 2016 the endangered Key deer population suffered a significant blow to its numbers due to the New World screwworm outbreak that first showed up in the area in the summer.

To date, 135 deer — 125 males and 10 females — have perished from the flesh-eating parasite that burrows into open wounds and orifices.

The male population had a more signification death toll because of the timing of the infestation. It was in the middle of rutting season, when bucks fight for dominance over an area, causing cuts and lesions to each other’s head and neck areas in the process.

One buck’s battle against screwworm, though, is a little bit different, a little less somber.

Kristie Killam is a ranger at the National Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key. While driving to work one day in late October — she lives on adjacent No Name Key — she came across a small herd of deer foraging near the road. This was during the heart of the screwworm outbreak. The first official confirmed deer death by a U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory was on Sept. 30.

“He was huge,” Killam recalled of one deer in that herd. “We had lost a lot of big bucks by that time. So to see him was great.”

As Killam exited her car to get a closer look and inspect each one she knew right away that the buck had a problem. He was constantly flicking his head and ears in an annoyed manner. So Killam put in a call to the refuge to have someone bring out screwworm medication immediately. She said they were only able to give the buck one dose. He shied away from human contact more than the others.

At that same time, Big Pine Key resident and amateur photographer Mickey Foster, known locally as “the hippie paparazzi,” was riding by on his trike. He has also been a part of the Friends and Volunteers of the Refuges group for the past five years. He documented the encounter with his camera.

Killam also decided to videotape the buck’s behavior. She would later use it as a training tool for refuge volunteers as well as the public so that they could easily identify deer with screwworm.

After that initial October encounter for just a few moments, though, the large buck disappeared. Killam would see him just one other time a week later. Then he was gone.

Killam and Foster feared the worst.

“At least we gave him one more week of life,” Killam thought at the time.

Typically, a sick deer on the brink of death will separate itself from the herd to go off alone and die. Killam said this buck wasn’t acclimated to people and likely lived in a secluded part of No Name Key.

Earlier this month though, Killam, Foster and all Key deer lovers got some good news.

Foster, who was riding his trike back from his daily routine of photographing sunrises on No Name, saw what he thought to be that same buck. He snapped a few photos before it disappeared into the heavy brush. Not sure if it was in fact the same deer, Foster rushed home to compare shots he had taken of the buck from October.

“Wow, this is that same guy,” Foster said to himself at the time. “He has this unique fork in his horns.”

“This is just one of those success stories you can’t help but smile about,” he went on to say.

Only three deer have died due to screwworm since November. The refuge, with the help of the Florida Department of Agriculture, has administered thousands of doses of medication to the deer herd and released millions of sterile screwworm flies as the main methods of battling the parasite.

bbowden@keysnews.com