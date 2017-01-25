F. MARTINA THURMOND

F. Martina Thurmond, 96, died peacefully at The Palace Gardens Homestead on Jan. 20, 2017.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1920, her family moved to Miami in 1925 establishing Thurmond Monument Co. across from Woodlawn Cemetery North, through the late 1980s. She resided in Coral Gables for 72 years.

Martina co-founded Southern Keys Cemet...