Florida Keys News
Knights outlast Hurricanes in double overtime, 85-81
Down by 16 points at the end of the first quarter, the Coral Shores High boys basketball team was able to battle back to extend Tuesday night’s game against Keys Gate into double overtime. But foul trouble was eventually too much for the Hurricanes to handle as the Knights pulled out an 85-81 victory in Tavernier.
“Overall, we fought the hardest we have all season,̶...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.