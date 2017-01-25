Florida Keys News
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Knights outlast Hurricanes in double overtime, 85-81
BY J.W. COOKE Citizen Staff
jwcooke@keysnews.com

Down by 16 points at the end of the first quarter, the Coral Shores High boys basketball team was able to battle back to extend Tuesday night’s game against Keys Gate into double overtime. But foul trouble was eventually too much for the Hurricanes to handle as the Knights pulled out an 85-81 victory in Tavernier.

“Overall, we fought the hardest we have all season,&#822...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Dolphins' defense (and offense) dominates Lions
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 -
0 comments
Conchs top Hurricanes, advance to semifinals
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 -
0 comments
Dolphins open with dunk to roll Lions
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 -
0 comments
Dolphins take advantage of Bulldogs, face Palmer
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 -
0 comments
Conchs, 'Canes face off; Dolphins unsure of fate
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 -
0 comments
5 Brothers takes advantage of miscues for first triumph
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 -
0 comments