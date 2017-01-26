MOTHER CARNETTA THOMAS KEE

Mother Carnetta Thomas Kee, passed away Jan. 15, 2017. A life-long resident of Key West, Florida, she was one of the oldest living residents in the Florida Keys at the age of 102.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Julian “Yankee” Kee, and her sons, the late Julian Kee Jr. and the late Bishop Albert Kee.