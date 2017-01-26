MOTHER CARNETTA THOMAS KEE
Mother Carnetta Thomas Kee, passed away Jan. 15, 2017. A life-long resident of Key West, Florida, she was one of the oldest living residents in the Florida Keys at the age of 102.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Julian “Yankee” Kee, and her sons, the late Julian Kee Jr. and the late Bishop Albert Kee.
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.