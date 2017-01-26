Florida Keys News
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Testimony in bomb trial heats up
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
Federal jurors heard and saw Harlem Suarez joke about the fictional killing of a police officer, targeting military bases and his desire to employ multiple car bombs at once all over Key West in secret videos taken by an undercover FBI informant.

Federal prosecutors claim the 25-year-old Stock Island man with alleged loyalties to the Islamic State conspired with that informant as w...

