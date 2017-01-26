Florida Keys News
Thursday, January 26, 2017
'Fins go down fighting against No. 1 Falcons
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

Going into the District 16-1A semifinal on Wednesday afternoon against top seed Palmer Trinity, Marathon High boys soccer coach Jim Murphy knew it was not going to be an easy task to play with one of the top Class 1A teams.

The Falcons scored just three first-half goals and added three more in the final 40 minutes to eliminate Marathon, 6-0.

Murphy was pleased that hi...

