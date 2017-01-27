KEY WEST

Writer to speak at lecture

The Key West Friends of the Library welcomes writer Rachel Starnes to speak Monday, Jan. 30, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.

Starnes takes over for sports journalist Frank Deford, who cancelled because of illness.

Admission to the 6 p.m. talk is free.

Starnes’ essays have appeared in The Colorado Review and Front Porch Journal. She has...