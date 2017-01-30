Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Monday, January 30, 2017
Hospital board tackles weighty agenda
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

New leadership for old entities tops the agenda for today’s board meeting of the local hospital taxing district.

Local businessman John Padget, chairman of the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District board, has learned a great deal about the history and financial arrangements that govern the operation of Lower Keys Medical Center and dePoo Hospital, which remains privately own...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Carbon monoxide victim returns 10 years after tragedy
Monday, January 30, 2017
30,000 LifeNet letters land in county mailboxes
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Medical marijuana talks to ramp up
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Navy sea lions train in Key West harbor
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Two face drug charges following raid
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Billboard advertising helicopter rides reappears in Gulf waters
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
City may demolish PAL gym
Monday, January 30, 2017 -
State preparing ride-sharing bills
Sunday, January 29, 2017 -
Fire destroys second home in two days
Saturday, January 28, 2017 -
Government rests in backpack bomb trial
Saturday, January 28, 2017 -
'Bombmaker' testifies in terror trial
Friday, January 27, 2017 -
Testimony in bomb trial heats up
Thursday, January 26, 2017 -