Florida Keys Business

Sail, shop, repeat

Danger Charters opens authentic retail shop

The T-shirts were a no-brainer.

Once passengers had sailed aboard one of Danger Charter’s traditional, mono-hull sailing vessels, they’d buy a T-shirt.

The leap to a full retail shop took a little more courage, but Danger co-owner Lara Fox, who started the charter sailing company in 1992, took the plunge and raised the sails Dec. 11 on Danger Chandle...