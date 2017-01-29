Mandy Miles' - "Tan Lines"

Clean as a whistle, and just as loud

Wow. The internet was not wrong.

Cats do NOT like baths. Not one bit.

And I suppose I should apologize to any neighbors within a three-block radius who would have heard the atrocious and unnatural sounds coming from our giant cat, Buddy, a few weeks ago.

I tried to calmly explain to him that if he doesn’t like baths, perhaps he shouldn’...