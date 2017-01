1836: The temperature dropped to 44 degrees, the coldest recorded since the island was settled.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9:15 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 68, wind north by east 2, clouds 9. Some little rain fell about 8 a.m. and the weather is raw and disagreeable. Drew up...