I find it relaxing and pleasant to occasionally read a charming, old fashioned mystery — a book which finds it unnecessary to use foul language, graphic descriptions and overt sexual overtones to either shock the reader or hold his attention. Paterson also accomplishes this without being too sugary. Jill Paterson’s books are cozy mysteries which include interesting but not over complex characters, convoluted plots and consistent story flows. They are more or less a cross between Caroline Graham’s “Midsomer Murders” series, which became a BBC television show, and Agatha Christie’s Hercule Perot.

The protagonists are Detective Chief Inspector Alistair Fitzjohn and his sergeant, Martin Betts. The scene is modern day Sydney, Australia. As the book begins, Fitzjohn is asked by another precinct, despite the on-going objections of Fitzjohn’s superior, Superintendent Grieg, to help them out with the murder of Preston Alexander, a high-flying local investor. Fitzjohn’s and Betts’ efforts turn into a full-blown investigation of not only Alexander’s death but the recent death of another local businesswoman, the Maybrick Literary Agency’s owner, Beatrice Maybrick. Maybrick’s death was originally attributed to an accidental fall down a flight of stairs, but her friend Esme Timmons suspects otherwise. Timmon’s suspicions are being fueled by a letter she received from Beatrice after her unexpected death, and per Beatrice’s request, has mailed to the person Beatrice preaddressed the letter to. I can go no farther without giving away the plot.

“Deadly Investment” is plot driven with Paterson tending to concentrate on the case at hand in lieu of the interaction between the characters. The characters are well developed and back story information is given when appropriate. Fritzjohn is not brilliant or terribly intuitive, but he is methodical and thorough despite some personal problems. The story has some twists and turns of both a professional and personal nature. There is no shortage of suspects.

Now for my criticisms of the book. The action is often limited as Fitzjohn and Betts seem to merely go from interview to interview. I found some of the spelling errors and mistakes in tense to be somewhat distracting. There were even occasional mistakes in point of view. There were also occasional story-line issues. In one scene the detectives discuss something they don’t learn about until the following chapter. The suspicious letter I cited earlier is introduced near the beginning of the book and even though the detectives learn about it early on and know both the name of the individual who it has been mailed to and his city of residence, they make no attempt to find out who this person is. Later in the book, rather than have the detectives discover the letter recipient through their investigation, the person conveniently voluntarily appears and tells the inspectors a lot of information crucial to solving the crimes. The letter in the envelope he shows them provides the clues they have been searching for over the course of the entire book. It also contains another item whose bulk had gone entirely unnoticed by Esme when she mailed the letter to him. Hmmm! Lastly, the author takes a couple of detours which are unnecessary to the plot. One centered around a “fire next door” and another around a false inquiry into one of Fitzjohn’s past cases.

Despite these shortcomings, I found “Deadly Investment” to be a fun, light cozy read reminiscent classic mysteries of old.

Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.