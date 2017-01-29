Robin Robinson
Getting to the root of the question: Do trees have brains?
By Robin Robinson Citizen Columnist
Roots reign for hundreds of years and store centuries of experience for a tree. They remember. Roots are where the tree’s plans are stored so roots are the logical place for the plant’s brain; if a tree has a brain, which is a matter of scientific controversy.
In his newly translated book, “The Hidden Life of Trees,” Peter Wohlleben extends the theory...
