Common sense approach to crosswalks
If one needs a glaring example of how unresponsive and out of control some aspects of government have become, they need to look no further than the not so recently installed crosswalks on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
After years of community outcry, the Florida Department of Transportation has determined that the much maligned crosswalks are in fact poorly designed and three should p...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.