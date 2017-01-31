Florida Keys News
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Accused bomber takes the stand
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Stock Island man accused of having loyalties to the Islamic State who schemed to kill residents by planting a bomb on a Key West beach took the stand Monday in his own defense, telling jurors he has no sympathies for the terrorist group and never planned on harming anyone. 

Fort Lauderdale-based defense attorney Richard Della Fera called Harlem Suarez to the stand after br...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
