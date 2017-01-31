FLORIDA KEYS

Monofilament bad for pelicans and other marine life

To prevent monofilament fishing line and fishing hooks from entangling and killing marine life, especially pelicans, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers these tips:

• Do not feed pelicans or other wildlife.

• Properly dispose of monofilament line. Securely store unwanted line until it can be recycled.

• Don̵...