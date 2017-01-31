Florida Keys News
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Lady Conchs flip to fourth in the state
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

The outcome was not what the Key West High Competition Cheerleading team expected on Sunday in the 2017 Florida High School Competitive Cheerleading State Championships at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville.

After a very successful second place finish in the Region 4-1A competition and automatic berth in the Class 1A, small varsity finals, the Conchs placed a disappointing f...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
