RAMROD KEY

FWC finds body in water

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found a man dead in the water off the Nile Channel Bridge on Monday.

A person on land spotted the unidentified man in the water near a small skiff shortly after 8 a.m., according to FWC spokesman Bobby Dube.

FWC pulled the man from the water and he was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Of...