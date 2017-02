Keys Homes

Balancing act

By Barbara Bowers Citizen Columnist

Twelve-Twenty-One Pearl Street has an architectural pedigree unlike most one-and-a-half-story Conch houses: It traveled the Overseas Highway, or was possibly barged from Marathon to reach its current location in Key West.

No matter the balancing act, “we think it was a railroad worker’s house moved here in 1937,” said Dianne Cathie, homeowner with her husband Walt...