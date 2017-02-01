Bird center's Simon resigns

TAVERNIER — Janeen Simon, executive director of the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center, announced her departure from the Tavernier-based non-profit late last week. Her last day was Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“After more than two years with the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center, I recently submitted my resignation to the board in order to move to Colorado to be closer to my family,” Simon said in a letter. “At this stage in my life, the importance of being near my family is taking precedence.”

Simon’s departure comes as the center is accumulating a $100-a-day fine from the county for failing to meet deadlines to correct code violations on its Laura Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary property that occurred before the outgoing executive director’s tenure.

The county placed a $3,057.83 lien against the property on Jan. 20, which will continue to accrue and increase until the property is compliant.

The center was targeted by animal rights activist Russ Rector, who filed a litany of complaints with the county and state for illegal development on the property in the wake of Simon’s dismissal of popular bird rehabilitator Amanda Margraves in 2015.

As a result of Rector’s persistence, in early 2016, the Monroe County Code Compliance Department sent the bird center a notice of 13 violations. Problems that needed to be addressed included electrical components, unsafe boardwalks, exposed PVC piping and bird cage remodeling.

The Florida Department of Enviromental Protection also levied a $5,500 fine against the center last November for a number of infractions, including the leaching out of sand fill from the pelican pond into surrounding wetlands.

The center has been working to clean up those violations.

Rector told the Free Press last winter that his end goal was to get the bird center to “clean it up or get new management.” He insisted that the management was incompetent because it had mismanaged money by not using it to fix up the property.

John Stuart, chairman of the bird center’s board of directors, told the Free Press that Simon’s departure was not related to the compliance issues the bird center has faced.

“Janeen made sure that the challenges of the last 18 months are pretty much behind us before she chose to leave,” he wrote in an email to the newspaper.

He credited Simon for leaving the organization much stronger than when she arrived. He said her accomplishments included selecting and developing a strong cohesive staff, developing and implementing the new governing policies, developing the center’s visitor/education center and overseeing improvements at the the center’s Mission Wild Bird Hospital and Laura Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary.

He said the board hopes to have a new executive director in place no later than mid-April and will focus on local candidates.

“We look forward to building on the success of Janeen’s accomplishments and are hopeful and excited for the future of the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center,” he wrote.

As for the compliance fines, Stuart said only two items remain: the public restroom, which is close to completion, and the pelican pond, which awaits a DEP permit.

“I want to stress there were never any compliance issues or concerns from [the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] or U.S. Fish and Wildlife regarding the care and welfare of the wild birds under our care,” he wrote.

tjava@keysnews.com