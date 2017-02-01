Anglers seek 1-year delay of park fee

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK — Upper Keys fishing captains are hoping to convince Everglades National Park officials to delay a new $8 per person entry fee scheduled to be assessed beginning in April.

Vessels entering park waters in Florida Bay would be required to pay the fee. This includes customers aboard a commercial boat, recreational fishermen on a personal boat, personal watercraft users and kayakers.

Late last month, a park email was circulated that informed a handful of Upper Keys professional fishing guides that enforcement of entrance fees for people on vessels would begin last week. After an outcry, the new fee was delayed until April. In the past, entry fees were only paid by those entering the park by land.

Many guides locally were upset that the fee enforcement seemed to come all of a sudden.

The park’s general management plan, which became effective last year after over a decade in the making, says that boaters in the future could be charged an entry fee. It didn’t have a specific date, though. Last month was the first many became aware of the idea to now enforce it.

Islamorada Councilman Mike Forster, who has headed talks on the issue with Everglades National Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos, says a yearlong amnesty period on the fees would better allow it to be publicly vetted, which he says should have been done initially.

Forster is expected to meet with Ramos and U.S. Congressman Carlos Curbelo, R-Miami, in the coming days.

“It’s all way too quick,” Forster said of enforcing the fees. “It’s not ready to roll out, yet.”

A visit to the park’s website shows no online options to purchase an entry pass for boaters. Ramos, through email correspondence, directed those wanting to purchase one for the time being to click on the “Pedestrian/Cyclist” link to buy the $8 pass — until the park can update its website.

“I ask that [everyone] be patient while I take a good look at this with my team,” Ramos said in response to one outraged fishing guide.

Ramos previously said that enforcement of this new fee would be included with other boat checks already happening within the park and assigning additional rangers to focus on just that one item would not happen.

Professional guides already pay an annual fee of $250 to conduct business in park waters. This fee would remain separate from the one their customers would need to pay to enter park waters.

Forster said one option might be to bundle the entry fee into an annual fee to be added to what the guides already pay.

However, Ramos said that these fees are two different sets of income for the park and likely could not be bundled.

bbowden@keysnews.com