Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Diver goes missing in Islamorada
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Search-and-rescue crews and members of the local dive community continued on Wednesday to search for a diver missing off Islamorada. 

Canadian underwater filmmaker Rob Stewart had been on an extremely deep dive on Tuesday with Horizon Divers, a charter dive boat out of Key Largo, when he went missing, according to reports from the Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wild...

