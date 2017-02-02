Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Diver goes missing in Islamorada
Search-and-rescue crews and members of the local dive community continued on Wednesday to search for a diver missing off Islamorada.
Canadian underwater filmmaker Rob Stewart had been on an extremely deep dive on Tuesday with Horizon Divers, a charter dive boat out of Key Largo, when he went missing, according to reports from the Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wild...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.