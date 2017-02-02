Florida Keys News
Amphitheater issue intensifies
With a demonstration and resolution against the planned amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Park coming this week, Key West Mayor Craig Cates spoke out on Wednesday against what he called “misinformation” surrounding the $4 million project.
The amphitheater has been planned for nearly 20 years, was approved several times by the necessary boards and was never meant as an e...
