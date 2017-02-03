Florida Keys News
Friday, February 3, 2017
KW Police probe explicit photographsat school
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

School district officials are cooperating with a Key West Police investigation into the origin and dissemination of “inappropriate photographs” that allegedly depict students from Horace O’Bryant School and were being circulated among other students.

Detectives opened their investigation Wednesday, Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean confirmed on Thursday.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Search continues for missing diver
Friday, February 3, 2017
FDA seeks input on mosquito control tech
Friday, February 3, 2017
Human remains found on Big Pine Key
Thursday, February 2, 2017
FKCC receives $900K national grant for tidal power
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Diver goes missing in Islamorada
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Bird center's Simon resigns
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
HARC member, city face legal fight
Friday, February 3, 2017 -
Amphitheater issue intensifies
Thursday, February 2, 2017 -
Anglers seek 1-year delay of park fee
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 -
Would-be beach bomber guilty
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 -
Accused bomber takes the stand
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 -
City may demolish PAL gym
Monday, January 30, 2017 -