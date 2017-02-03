KW Police probe explicit photographsat school

School district officials are cooperating with a Key West Police investigation into the origin and dissemination of “inappropriate photographs” that allegedly depict students from Horace O’Bryant School and were being circulated among other students.
Detectives opened their investigation Wednesday, Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean confirmed on Thursday.
