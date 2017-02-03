Woman out $8K in eBay RV scam
MARATHON — A woman lost $8,500 in a scam involving a fake eBay website and the sale of a recreational vehicle using gift cards, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no reported arrests as of Thursday.
The 67-year-old Marathon woman told Deputy Ryan Chlebanowski she contacted a woman who had listed an RV for sale...
