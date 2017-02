The Horace O’Bryant School will be the site of BucBall 2017, the Lower Keys Middle School basketball tournament this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 .p.m. The HOB Buccaneers will host the Basilica School and Sugarloaf Middle School in both boys and girls matchups.

The Buccaneer boys have posted an 8-1 record so far this season, and the girls are 7-3. After this weekend’s to...