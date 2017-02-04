Florida Keys News
Feds take over would-be bank truck robber case
A 58-year-old man accused of buying a handgun from an undercover operative with the intentions of robbing an armored bank truck and fleeing with the money to Cuba has been federally indicted and faces a decade in prison if convicted.
A federal grand jury charged Jose Ramon Pulido-Nolazco, of Stock Island, with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Wedne...
