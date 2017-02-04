Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Crew finds body of missing diver
Crews recovered the body of Canadian underwater filmmaker Rob Stewart early Friday evening.
The Key Largo Fire Rescue unit used a remotely operated device to locate and recover Stewart’s body, ending a four-day search that covered roughly 6,000 square miles and included a host of aircraft, vessels and divers.
Stewart’s remains were found...
