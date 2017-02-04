Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Crew finds body of missing diver
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

Crews recovered the body of Canadian underwater filmmaker Rob Stewart early Friday evening.

 The Key Largo Fire Rescue unit used a remotely operated device to locate and recover Stewart’s body, ending a four-day search that covered roughly 6,000 square miles and included a host of aircraft, vessels and divers.  

Stewart’s remains were found...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Amphitheaters statewide offer insight for KW
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Feds take over would-be bank truck robber case
Saturday, February 4, 2017
KW Police probe explicit photographs at school
Friday, February 3, 2017
FDA seeks input on mosquito control tech
Friday, February 3, 2017
Search continues for missing diver
Friday, February 3, 2017
Diver goes missing in Islamorada
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Marathon hospital to join Baptist Health
Saturday, February 4, 2017 -
HARC member, city face legal fight
Friday, February 3, 2017 -
Amphitheater issue intensifies
Thursday, February 2, 2017 -
Anglers seek 1-year delay of park fee
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 -
Would-be beach bomber guilty
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 -
Accused bomber takes the stand
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 -