Man arrested for fleeing from deputies
KEY LARGO — A man accused of fleeing from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in his vehicle to avoid a DUI charge was arrested Wednesday.
Johnny De Brule, 51, of Key Largo, was charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, resisting arrest and DUI.
Sgt. Scott Ward was on patrol at 9:30 p.m. and stopped to check on a black Dod...
